Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (FLQS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BATS FLQS opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

