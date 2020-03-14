Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$121.99 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$93.24 and a 1-year high of C$163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a PE ratio of 114.33.

In other news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 967,057 shares in the company, valued at C$123,435,155.48. Insiders have sold 41,025 shares of company stock worth $5,341,089 over the last three months.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.