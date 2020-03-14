Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 4th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB comprises 6.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 1.02% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $346,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,190,000 after purchasing an additional 643,914 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

