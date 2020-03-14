Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $13.67 on Tuesday.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the pool and wellness equipment business. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools. It also designs and supplies residential and commercial irrigations systems, as well as sprinklers, diffusers, controllers, and piping products; manufactures and distributes various products for industrial fluid handling and flow control; and delivers solutions for enhancing the quality of water used in homes and public buildings, such as descaling units, reverse osmosis purifiers, and filtration systems.

