FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $235.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.46. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.26 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.20.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

