Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,791,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,384 shares of company stock valued at $18,003,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $63.35 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

