First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

FEO stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

About First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

