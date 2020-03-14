First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
FEO stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.14.
About First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo
