First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 31st

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

FSFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $104,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

