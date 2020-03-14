First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 1,976 ($25.99) on Tuesday. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 1,668.22 ($21.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,753.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,512.93. The company has a market capitalization of $536.49 million and a PE ratio of 39.21.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

