First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Position Increased by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,525 shares during the quarter. First Bancshares comprises 3.9% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 3.40% of First Bancshares worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $451.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

