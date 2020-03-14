First Analysis Weighs in on Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – Stock analysts at First Analysis issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bill.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. First Analysis analyst anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. First Analysis currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $12,641,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,892,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

