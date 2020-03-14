FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SOM opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,906.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.25. Somero Enterprises has a 12-month low of GBX 182.16 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 394 ($5.18).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 937.50%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

