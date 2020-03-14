Financial Analysis: Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) & Jumia Technologies (NASDAQ:JMIA)

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Reebonz alerts:

This table compares Reebonz and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -141.32% -115.38% -73.17%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reebonz and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jumia Technologies 1 4 3 0 2.25

Reebonz presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,237.87%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 563.81%. Given Reebonz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reebonz is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Reebonz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reebonz and Jumia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz $88.38 million 0.03 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $179.66 million 1.20 -$253.89 million ($4.02) -0.70

Reebonz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Reebonz beats Jumia Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Reebonz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reebonz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.