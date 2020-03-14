Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

