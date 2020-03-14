FFW Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of FFWC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. FFW has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FFW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.