Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average is $162.48.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,265,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,128,000 after acquiring an additional 367,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,943,000 after buying an additional 269,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Ferrari by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after buying an additional 187,358 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

