FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.26. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.