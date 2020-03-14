FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.26. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

