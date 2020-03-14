Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.34 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

