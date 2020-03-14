Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director William C. Weldon Acquires 4,180 Shares of Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 874,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,932,000 after acquiring an additional 193,007 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,622,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

