Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Purchases $199,983.96 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.