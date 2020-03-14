Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Purchases $199,983.96 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

