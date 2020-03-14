Extraction Oil & Gas Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Imperial Capital raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

XOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 475,554 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 163,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

