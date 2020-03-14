Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Director Purchases $77,683.02 in Stock

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 15,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares in the company, valued at $460,286.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Exterran stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Exterran Corp has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 84,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

