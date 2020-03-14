Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Exelixis by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 530,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,660 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 235,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,139 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

