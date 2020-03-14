Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €31.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.20 ($36.28) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.83 ($32.35).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €18.82 ($21.88) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.82. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

