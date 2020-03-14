Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $309,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Patrick Brickley sold 7,708 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $703,586.24.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 474,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

