Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERFSF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $572.00.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $493.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $399.75 and a one year high of $573.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

