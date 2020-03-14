Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.