Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,142 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,000% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

ETRN stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

In other news, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,884 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,869,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $29,103,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

