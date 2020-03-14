Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Manitex International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Manitex International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Manitex International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitex International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 237,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Manitex International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 976,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,083.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

