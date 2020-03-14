Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Horizon North Logistics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday.

HNL opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

