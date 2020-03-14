Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 172 ($2.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10. Equiniti Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The firm has a market cap of $627.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 3.54 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.
Equiniti Group Company Profile
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.
