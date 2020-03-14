Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 172 ($2.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10. Equiniti Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The firm has a market cap of $627.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 3.54 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective (down previously from GBX 290 ($3.81)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.67 ($3.47).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

