EQT (NYSE:EQT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EQT from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE EQT opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

