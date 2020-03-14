EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $78.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $94.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.43.

EOG stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

