Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague Purchases 10,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.