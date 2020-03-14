Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.74.

TSE:ESI opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.64. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22. The stock has a market cap of $248.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 15,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,102,003.69.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

