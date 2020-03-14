Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGIY. Barclays cut shares of Engie from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Engie has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.