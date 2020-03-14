ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) vs. Nextera Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NEP) Head-To-Head Contrast

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Nextera Energy Partners -8.89% -1.30% -0.68%

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Nextera Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners $855.00 million 3.63 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -31.33

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ENEVA S A/S and Nextera Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextera Energy Partners 0 2 7 0 2.78

Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $60.72, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

