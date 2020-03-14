Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.10.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

The firm also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.69%.

In other news, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77. Also, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

