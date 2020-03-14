Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.
EIGI opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $375.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $41,454.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $96,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $350,442 over the last 90 days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
