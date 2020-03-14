Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

EIGI opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $375.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $41,454.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $96,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $350,442 over the last 90 days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.