Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,178,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $105.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

