Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,704 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Employers worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Employers by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

