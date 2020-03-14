Empire (TSE:EMP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.49 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

