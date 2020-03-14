Empire (TSE:EMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Empire (TSE:EMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.49 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

