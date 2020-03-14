eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Up 59.9% in February

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the February 13th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EMAN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

