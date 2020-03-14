Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELOX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:ELOX opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.