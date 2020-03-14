Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Paul Waterman Sells 101,552 Shares

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 53.15 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.30. Elementis plc has a twelve month low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Elementis’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price (down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.29 ($2.12).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

