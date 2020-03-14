Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Elbit Imaging stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Elbit Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.64.
About Elbit Imaging
