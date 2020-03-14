El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

LOCO stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.