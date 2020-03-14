Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $79.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.18.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $369,085,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after buying an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after buying an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $175,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

