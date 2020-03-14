Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.23% of Ecolab worth $130,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $180.07 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.45 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

